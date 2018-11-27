Skier dies after going off jump in East Vail

VAIL, Colo. — A skier died after going off a jump in the back country near Vail Tuesday morning.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the East Vail Chutes on U.S. Forest Service land. It did not happen within the Vail Ski Resort.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death is under investigation and it does not appear to be suspicious.

“It appears to be a very unfortunate ski accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as a 44-year-old man from Vail. His name has not been released pending the notification of his family.

A number of local authorities worked alongside the sheriff’s office during the incident.

“Due to heavy early-season snow conditions, all back-country skiers should be cautious of the conditions and equipped with proper safety gear,” the sheriff’s office said.