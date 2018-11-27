Shanann Watts’ parents file wrongful death lawsuit against Christopher Watts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- The family of Shanann Watts filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Christopher Watts, the man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters.

Shanann's parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek, are seeking more than $100,000 from their son-in-law for killing Shanann and her daughters 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in their Frederick home on Aug. 13, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the Rzucek's are also suing Christopher for unlawful termination of pregnancy.

The lawsuit was filed on the same day Christopher Watts was sentenced in a Weld County courtroom.

In the suit, the family says that Christopher made attempts to "mislead investigators" throughout the investigation by making false claims to police and the media, including an interview with FOX31.

The filing also said Christopher's "confession," in which he blamed Shanann for killing Bella and Celeste, was another attempt to "maliciously and fraudulently" mislead investigators.

"You monster, thought you would get away with this. The cameras do not lie, you carried them out like trash of the house, yes, I seen the video tape," Frank Rzucek said during Christopher's sentencing. "You buried my daughter Shanann and Nico in a shallow grave, and then you put Bella and Celeste in containers with crude oil."

Colorado law states that only the surviving spouse of a deceased person can file a wrongful death lawsuit. However, if there is now surviving spouse or children, parents of the deceased can file the lawsuit.