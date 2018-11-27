Residents of Littleton apartment complex unable to return 10 days after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Residents of a Littleton apartment complex that was damaged in a fire 10 days ago have not been able to return home.

One man was killed and thirteen people were injured at the Windermere Senior Housing Apartments on Nov. 17. The approximately 100 other people who live there have not been allowed to return.

The fire was contained to one first-floor unit.

"It's hard. It's really hard. I don't have anything that I need. You know, being sick and being in pain... it's been really hard to not have my home," said resident Pamela Puterbaugh.

Windermere representatives met with residents to brief them on their homes' status.

"It's terrible. You know, I'd rather know just a little bit than nothing," resident Lin Marsh said.

Windermere says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has ordered a second round of air quality testing. Initial testing showed no asbestos.

"Once those test results come back, we will have a better idea about what we will do next," said Andy Boian, a department spokesman.

Windermere says it will hold another meeting next Monday. They are hoping to have more information by then.

In the meantime, the future of the seniors' homes remains uncertain.