Douglas County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suspect after pursuit; one other injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- One suspect was killed, another was injured and a third was taken into custody after a pursuit through Douglas and Arapahoe counties ended with shots being fired early Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop of a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Broadway and C-470 after 3 a.m. when they encountered gunfire.

Two deputies pursued the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of the Denver metro area, for more than five miles through Centennial and Greenwood Village, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

There are four locations where items were thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit and shots were fired at deputies three times, Spurlock said.

The pursuit ended when deputies performed a PIT maneuver on East Dry Creek Road under the Interstate 25 bridge in Arapahoe County where the stolen vehicle crashed and more shots were fired.

Spurlock said five deputies opened fire at the crash scene. He did not believe they returned fire during the pursuit.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Spurlock said. A second suspect was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and injuries from the crash but is expected to survive. A third suspect was taken into custody and was not injured.

No deputies or responding officers were injured, Spurlock said.

Dry Creek Road is expected to be closed in both directions for the investigation until at least midday Tuesday. The off-ramps to Dry Creek Road from northbound and southbound I-25 will also stay closed until at least midday.

The names, ages and gender of the suspects were not released.

The Greenwood Village and Lone Tree police departments and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.