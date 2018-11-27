Over-the-top holiday display lights up Highlands Ranch neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – One of the metro area’s biggest and best lights displays is officially lit for the season.

The Gingerbread House is in Highlands Ranch on Fairgate Way near Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Fairview Parkway.

“My wife says it’s too much. It’s too much every year. And it’s never too much for me,” homeowner Walter Hazard told FOX31.

He says he started putting up just a few strands of lights about ten years ago and every year wanted to go bigger.

The display includes tens of thousands of red, white and green lights. It is displayed in very organized patterns just like a gingerbread house.

Hazard does all of the planning and decorating himself. He started working on it before Halloween and says he doesn’t know how many hours he has spent on the roof.

“I don’t even like to count anymore because I know it’s going to take me forever,” he said.

About 100 people showed up to see the lights turned on for the first time this season on Tuesday. They counted down from ten and cheered when it lit up.

“We’ve had people get engaged in front of our house. We have crazy kids that come by,” Hazard said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

The electric bill for the home is triple or quadruple what they normally pay. Hazard says it is worth every penny he’s spent.

“It’s the kids. It’s always been about the kids,” he said. “It’s my gift to them.”

The display will stay up until January. It will take three weeks to take everything down and put it all away.