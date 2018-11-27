× One of 3 suspects accused of starting High Chateau Fire pleads guilty

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — One of three people accused of starting a wildfire in Teller County that destroyed eight homes has pleaded guilty.

Kegan Owens, 19, struck a deal with prosecutors and acknowledged Monday that he started an illegal campfire in late June.

The plea agreement calls for 18 months in prison followed by a year of probation.

Another adult and a juvenile also were arrested and charged.

Investigators say the trio were camping when they lit an illegal campfire when fire restrictions were in place in Teller County.

The three said they left the area when they were spooked by a bear and thought the fire was extinguished.

The High Chateau Fire burned more than 2 square miles.