Mild Wednesday before weekend storm brings cold temps, possible snow

It is the calm before the storm here in Colorado. Temperatures were mild state-wide today with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers on the Western Slope. A few waves of storm systems will move in starting tomorrow.

Wednesday will be quiet and dry on the Front Range and eastern plains. Denver will hit a high temperature around 59 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

The mountains will see light snow showers on Wednesday with chances for snow each day through Monday. Great news for our local ski areas.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s in Denver on Thursday and the 30s Friday through the weekend. Light on and off snow showers are possible in Denver Friday through Monday. At this time, computer models are still not in agreement on storm timing and how much snowfall we will see. As the storm system gets closer and details become more clear, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Denver's high temperatures will drop to the 20s on Monday with dry weather moving back in on Tuesday.

