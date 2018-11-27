Mild and dry day on tap; mountain snow starts Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Downsloping winds will push Front Range high temperatures to near 60 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a mountain wave cloud blocking sunshine.

The mountains stay dry on Tuesday with windy conditions above treeline and highs in the 20s.

There are two storm systems lined up for Colorado through the weekend.

Snow starts light on Wednesday in the mountains, then gets heavier on Thursday. Snow accumulation at the ski areas will range from 1-6 inches by Thursday morning.

Snow chances for the mountains continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will get progressively colder.

Across the Front Range, highs also get progressively colder into the 30s on Friday, Saturday Sunday, and in the 20s on Monday.

The chances for snow across the Front Range are 10 percent to 20 percent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The main emphasis with the storm systems stays in the southern mountains.

