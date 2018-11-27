× Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal hit-and-run near Cheesman Park

DENVER — A man charged in a September 2017 fatal hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty on Monday, one week before he was scheduled to go to trial, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Adrian Valdez-Refugio, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide-DUI and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

About 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2017, Valdez-Refugio was involved in a two-vehicle crash at East 14th Avenue and Franklin Street, one block north of Cheesman Park.

The crash injured the Uber driver of the other vehicle and killed the male passenger, 37-year-old Maroun Khater.

Prosecutors said Valdez-Refugio fled the scene and was later arrested at his residence.

Valdez-Refugio will be sentenced on Jan. 28.