Holiday Hacks for Simple & Sophisticated Hosting this Season

Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home

Began in 2011 in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA). Through the program, we provide travel funds over the holidays for junior-enlisted service members and their families. Every year, Jack Daniel’s donates $100,000 to kick off the campaign and we have a donation site where we ask our friends to help out – www.jdoperationridehome.com -- whether that’s $5, $10, or just whatever they can give. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

Jack Rye Boulevardier Cocktail

1 ounce campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye Whiskey

1 orange peel

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice combine all of the ingredients except the orange peel, shake or stir until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and enjoy.

Makes 1 drink

Tennessee Mimosa (Christ-mosa)

1 ounce Gentleman Jack whiskey

1 ounce pear nectar

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 sprig rosemary

Chilled sparkling wine- Cava, Prosecco or other sparkling wine)

*Optional frozen cranberries for garnish

In a flute glass, add the whiskey, pear nectar and lemon juice. Place the Rosemary sprig in the glass and fill with chilled bubbly wine. Add frozen cranberries for holiday flair.

Makes 1 drink

Cherry Chipotle Glazed Brie

2 canned chipotle peppers, minced

1 cup of cherry jam

1 wheel of brie

Dried Cherries and rosemary sprigs for garnish

Crackers for serving

In a bowl combine the cherry jam and the chopped chipotle peppers. Use a spoon to cover the wheel of brie with the glaze. Serve on a plate and surround with dried cherries and rosemary sprigs and crackers on the side.

Hot Honey & Irish Cheddar Crostini

12 - 1/2 inch thick pieces of sliced baguette, toasted

12 slices of cheddar

Hot Honey for drizzling

* optional Pomegranate seeds for sprinkling and fresh thyme

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange bread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Lightly brush each piece with melted butter. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake for about 10 minutes or until golden brown and toasted. Cool.

Arrange one piece of cheddar cheese on each piece of toasted baguette. Drizzle with hot honey and top with pomegranate seeds.

Makes 12 pieces

How to Assemble an Adult Hot Cocoa & Dessert Station

On a serving tray: