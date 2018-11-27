Holiday Hacks for Simple & Sophisticated Hosting this Season

Jack Daniel's Operation Ride Home
Began in 2011 in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA). Through the program, we provide travel funds over the holidays for junior-enlisted service members and their families. Every year, Jack Daniel’s donates $100,000 to kick off the campaign and we have a donation site where we ask our friends to help out – www.jdoperationridehome.com -- whether that’s $5, $10, or just whatever they can give. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
Jack Rye Boulevardier Cocktail
1 ounce campari
1 ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye Whiskey
1 orange peel
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice combine all of the ingredients except the orange peel, shake or stir until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and enjoy.
Makes 1 drink
Tennessee Mimosa (Christ-mosa)
1 ounce Gentleman Jack whiskey
1 ounce pear nectar
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1 sprig rosemary
Chilled sparkling wine- Cava, Prosecco or other sparkling wine)
*Optional frozen cranberries for garnish
In a flute glass, add the whiskey, pear nectar and lemon juice. Place the Rosemary sprig in the glass and fill with chilled bubbly wine. Add frozen cranberries for holiday flair.
Makes 1 drink
Cherry Chipotle Glazed Brie
2 canned chipotle peppers, minced
1 cup of cherry jam
1 wheel of brie
Dried Cherries and rosemary sprigs for garnish
Crackers for serving
In a bowl combine the cherry jam and the chopped chipotle peppers. Use a spoon to cover the wheel of brie with the glaze. Serve on a plate and surround with dried cherries and rosemary sprigs and crackers on the side.
Hot Honey & Irish Cheddar Crostini
12 - 1/2 inch thick pieces of sliced baguette, toasted
12 slices of cheddar
Hot Honey for drizzling
* optional Pomegranate seeds for sprinkling and fresh thyme
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange bread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Lightly brush each piece with melted butter. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake for about 10 minutes or until golden brown and toasted. Cool.
Arrange one piece of cheddar cheese on each piece of toasted baguette. Drizzle with hot honey and top with pomegranate seeds.
Makes 12 pieces
How to Assemble an Adult Hot Cocoa & Dessert Station
On a serving tray:
- place mugs of hot cocoa
- a bowl of whipped cream
- a bowl of marshmallows
- stacks of Farmhouse chocolate chip cookies and dark chocolate chip cookies
- toasted marshmallow cookies
- Vanilla Pirouettes
- gingerman cookies
- **all cookies store bought
- a bottle of Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select
- a jigger
- a small glass or jar candy canes
- Use a holiday inspired linen to easily dress up your tray.
- Add a strand of battery operated lights to your tray or bar area, or lit candles for a festive ambiance in minutes.