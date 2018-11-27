Here’s all the causes Broncos players are supporting for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Players from the Broncos revealed their causes for the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative on Wednesday.
40 players from the Broncos are participating in the annual program that will allow them to wear custom cleats in weeks 13-15. Players received their cleats following practice at the UCHealth Training Center on Wednesday.
Broncos players will be able to wear the cleats in any of those three weeks with a highlighted focus on week 15’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Rookie running back and hometown kid Phillip Lindsay is among the players participating. He is supporting Urban Peak, a non-profit organization in Denver for homeless youth.
“I love my community and I want to help kids get off the street,” Lindsay said.
Meanwhile Von Miller will once again be representing Von’s Vision, which helps low-income children get the eye-care they need.
“I grew up wearing eyeglasses, so it is important for me to give the give of sight to kids in need,” Miller said.
Fans can bid on select game-issued player cleats at NFLAuction.NFL.com to help players raise funds for their chosen causes with 100 percent of funds raised being donated to players’ selected charities.
Here’s a look at the causes participating Broncos will be bringing attention to:
- Keishawn Bierria — American Cancer Society
- Garett Bolles — GB3 Foundation/National Center for Learning Disabilities
- Bradley Chubb — Chubb Foundation
- River Cracraft — Hilinski’s Hope
- Todd Davis — A-Plus Living Foundation
- Troy Fumagalli — Alzheimer’s Association
- Max Garcia — International Justice Mission
- Adam Gotsis — Enduring Hearts and Around the Campfire
- DaeSean Hamilton — Susan G. Komen
- Chris Harris Jr. — Chris Harris Jr. Foundation/Mentor Colorado
- Shelby Harris — Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- Jeff Heuerman — Muscular Dystrophy
- Andy Janovich — Hunting with Soldiers
- Josey Jewell — Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy — Logan’s Hope
- Alexander Johnson — Alzheimer’s Association
- Joseph Jones — Children’s Miracle Network
- Sam Jones — Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation
- Case Keenum — Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Zach Kerr — Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research
- Casey Kreiter — Gamer’s Outreach
- Brendan Langley — Ehlers Danlos Society
- Ron Leary — Ron Leary REACH Foundation
- Phillip Lindsay — Urban PEAK
- Brandon Marshall — Williams-Marshall Cares Foundation/FEEL Movement
- Von Miller — Von’s Vision
- Brian Parker — Susan G. Komen
- Will Parks — Philadelphia CeaseFire
- Tim Patrick — Knights of Heroes Foundation
- Domata Peko Sr. — Domata & Anna Hope Medical Center
- Shane Ray — Ray’s Awareness Foundation
- Bradley Roby — Oxfam
- Emmanuel Sanders — Emmanuel Sanders Foundation
- Austin Schlottmann — Special Olympics
- Justin Simmons — Fuel Up to PLAY 60
- Darian Stewart — Stewart Standouts Foundation
- Courtland Sutton — Boys & Girls Clubs of America
- Dymonte Thomas — Charge Syndrome
- Jared Veldheer — VanAndel Institute
- DeMarcus Walker — Speech Impediment/Stuttering (Children’s Hospital Colorado)
- Isaac Yiadom — Pencils of Promise