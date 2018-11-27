Here’s all the causes Broncos players are supporting for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Players from the Broncos revealed their causes for the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative on Wednesday.

40 players from the Broncos are participating in the annual program that will allow them to wear custom cleats in weeks 13-15. Players received their cleats following practice at the UCHealth Training Center on Wednesday.

Broncos players will be able to wear the cleats in any of those three weeks with a highlighted focus on week 15’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

For the next three weeks, 40 of our players will be representing causes close to their hearts for #MyCauseMyCleats.

Rookie running back and hometown kid Phillip Lindsay is among the players participating. He is supporting Urban Peak, a non-profit organization in Denver for homeless youth.

“I love my community and I want to help kids get off the street,” Lindsay said.

Meanwhile Von Miller will once again be representing Von’s Vision, which helps low-income children get the eye-care they need.

“I grew up wearing eyeglasses, so it is important for me to give the give of sight to kids in need,” Miller said.

Vision Care. Alzheimer's Disease. Violence Prevention. Cancer Awareness. Veterans Support. Youth Development. Mental Health. These are just a few of the different causes important to our @Broncos.

Fans can bid on select game-issued player cleats at NFLAuction.NFL.com to help players raise funds for their chosen causes with 100 percent of funds raised being donated to players’ selected charities.

Here’s a look at the causes participating Broncos will be bringing attention to: