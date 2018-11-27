Help Craig Hospital Change Lives!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#GivingTuesday 2018: One day. Hundreds of gifts. Infinite connections.

Join the #GivingTuesday global movement and be a part of Craig Hospital's network of supporters on November 27-or any day!

Donations made by our community on #GivingTuesday will:

Help patients access Craig’s Culture of Care programs like Therapeutic Recreation, Music Therapy, Adaptive Transportation, Assistive Technology, Community Reintegration and more. Assist patients with emergency financial support and durable medical equipment. Support Veterans and active duty military personnel with brain injuries through Operation TBI Freedom, Power Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Research.

https://craighospital.org/givingtuesday