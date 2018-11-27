Guide avoids serious injury after being buried by avalanche near Aspen

Posted 9:55 am, November 27, 2018, by

A skier was buried in the McFarlane’s area on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The red line shows the track the first skier took into the slide. The yellow line is the upper extent of the crown. The green star shows where the buried skier was dug out after being carried about 20 yards. (Photo: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

ASPEN, Colo. — A tour guide in the Aspen Mountain Powder Tours permit area on Richmond Ridge was unharmed after being buried by an avalanche.

The Aspen Daily News reports the Aspen Skiing Company employee was rescued Saturday by his skiing partner. The company says the staff members were scouting terrain before Sunday’s season opening.

Company Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said neither employee was seriously injured and both staff members have returned to work.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Deputy Director Brian Lazar said the incident was reported to the center about 3 p.m. Saturday.

A report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the first skier, whose name has not been released, was carried at least 20 yards and buried at the base of a tree.

AlertMe