Former Parker martial arts instructor sentenced to prison for sex assault on a child

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A former employee of a Parker martial arts center was sentenced to prison on Monday for sexual assault on a child.

Jose Soto, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by 24 months of probation concurrent to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

He also must register as a sex offender.

Soto pleaded guilty in October to one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Soto was arrested at his Denver home in June 2017 on suspicion of multiple charges. The arrest was made after two children said they were "touched inappropriately."

Soto volunteered at Otomi Martial Arts from March to May 2017. He was hired by Otomi in May 2017 and volunteered at an Otomi studio in Aurora from 2014 to 2017.

The incidents happened at the studio in Parker and the victims were enrolled in classes at the time.

The victims' parents testified in court on Monday before a judge handed down the sentence.