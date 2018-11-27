Empty gondola cabin crashes during testing at Copper Mountain Resort

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A new gondola cabin from the American Eagle lift at Copper Mountain Resort that is under construction crashed to the ground just after exiting the base terminal on Monday, officials said.

The cabin detached from its cable about 11 a.m. during the testing process, resort officials said. The lift was not open to the public and there were no injuries.

Leitner-Poma, the manufacturer and construction contractor, found there were no critical components that were damaged and no delays in opening the lift on Saturday as planned are expected.

Copper Mountain officials said they will work with Leitner-Poma and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board to make sure the lift, once it opens, will operate safely and reliably.

The new lift will carry a combination of six-person chairs and eight-person gondola cabins. It’s replacing a high-speed quad chairlift at the Summit County resort.

The new lift will increase uphill capacity by more than 40 percent, the resort said.