Death investigation closes A Line train in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said Tuesday night that it is investigating a death at East Smith Road and North Sable Road. The intersection is near the Interstate 225-Interstate 70 interchange.

APD said the RTD A Line train is shut down in both directions during the investigation.

Shortly before 10 p.m., APD said the incident was being investigated as a suicide.

There is no word on when trains will resume service.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.