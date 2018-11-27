Colorado ‘Bachelorette’ contestant opens restaurant across from Coors Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A Colorado man best known for being on “The Bachelorette” may not have made it to the finish line on the show, but he’s hoping for a home run at his new restaurant.

Chase McNary, who was on season 12 of the reality show where he competed for JoJo Feltcher’s heart, opened Revel Social across from Coors Field at 2229 Blake St. this month.

He said he wanted to open the bar for an “Instagrammable experience.”

“We wanted to find something new for Denver,” McNary said on the FOX31 Morning News on Tuesday. “We wanted to bring an Instagrammable experience to all places – really focusing on happy hours and late nights.”

McNary is a Colorado native who grew up in Highlands Ranch and attended Colorado State University.

He’s not the first Colorado “Bachelorette” contestant to open a restaurant in Denver.

Mark Huebner founded Denver Pizza Company following his exit on the show in 2009 and Ben Higgins plans to open Ash’Kara next year.

Revel Social will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.