Chicago deep-dish chain Giordano’s opens first Colorado location in downtown Denver

DENVER — One of the most famous deep-dish pizza restaurants in the United States has opened its first location in Colorado. Giordano’s is at the corner of 16th Street and California Street in downtown Denver.

The Chicago-based chain has been in operation since 1974. Its founders were from the Turin, Italy area, where the company says its recipes originate.

“From our slow-baked double-crust to the mozzarella we get directly from Wisconsin, each pizza is crafted with care from start to finish,” Giordano’s says in its website.

Chicago-style “deep-dish” pizza is much thicker than other varieties. It generally has a thick crust that is filled with ingredients and topped with sauce. Giordano’s says their “stuffed” style of deep-dish pizzas are how the restaurant became famous.

The Denver Giordano’s is one of only a handful in the West, with the other western locations in Phoenix and Las Vegas. The vast majority of Giordano’s are in the Chicagoland region.