× Authorities search for missing 16-year-old with Down syndrome

DENVER — Authorities are searching for a non-verbal 16-year-old boy with Down syndrome after he went missing after leaving school on Tuesday afternoon.

Gerson Paz-Iriate was last seen just before 3:20 p.m. leaving North High School. He was wearing a blue jacket with a grey stripe.

Authorities say that he is new to the area only understands Spanish.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.