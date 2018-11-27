Arizona man accused of shooting, killing his neighbor’s pit bull while it was caged

MESA, Ariz. — A Phoenix-area man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog.

Andrew Evans, 63, was arrested Sunday. The Mesa man faces charges of killing an animal, disorderly conduct and burglary.

Police say the conflict started Nov. 27, when Evans’ dog, a chihuahua, came into the victim’s yard Sunday and confronted his dog, a pit bull.

According to Mesa police, Evans said the larger pit bull went after his chihuahua and bit it, causing severe injuries to the smaller dog.

The suspect also claimed that he was bitten by the pit bull. However, police say he didn’t appear to have any serious injuries.

Evans took his chihuahua to the vet and claimed the bill was $8,000.

While Evans was at the vet, police say the owner of the pit bull had agreed to watch over a garage sale that the suspect was holding that day.

When Evans returned from the vet, Mesa police say he went inside the home of the pit bull’s owner, and shot and killed the dog.

According to the police report, Evans shot “the victim’s dog twice in the head while the dog was secured in a cage within the residence.”

Police say Evans then buried the dog in the desert.

Evans admitted to police that he “entered the victim’s residence with the intent to shoot, kill the victim’s dog, due to the victim’s larger dog attacking the defendant’s small dog.”

According to the police report, Evans made this admission about the incident.

“I took mt 9 mm Glock and put 2 bullets into the pit bull’s brain. The pit bull was in a cage. I then took the pit bull and cage and buried it in the desert.”

He also stated “he double tapped the pit bull while it was in he neighbor’s residence.”

Police say Evans also stated “what he did was worth it.”