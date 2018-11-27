Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You probably know Pro skier Chris Anthony best for his many stunts in 28 Warren Miller films over the years. He was also just inducted into the 2018 Snow Sports Hall of Fame. But this ski star has a soft spot for kids. Chris Started the Youth Project years ago where he takes underprivileged kids to the mountains to ski. He also educates kids in the classroom using his many trips around the world as teaching tools. Chris Anthony's annual fundraising gala Inspire 6 is tomorrow November 28th at the Bluebird Theater at 6 pm. For tickets go to axs.com. All the money raised goes to his youth project.

The Mission of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project is to improve quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities in Arts, Athletics and Academics as well as provide financial support where needed.