2018 holiday shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx, USPS

Posted 2:05 pm, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 02:06PM, November 27, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 30: A FedEx worker sorts packages being uloaded from a truck on a conveyor belt at the FedEx Oakland Airport sort facility November 30, 2005 in Oakland, California. FedEx and UPS are beginning to feel large volumes of packages as the holiday shipping season gets underway with a high level of online shopping. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DENVER — The holidays are upon us and that means it’s a busy time for retailers and shipping companies as people look to get gifts or ship them off before the holidays.

But to avoid any trouble, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss any of the important holiday shipping deadlines.

So, if you want your package to arrive before Christmas, take note of the dates below for the three major U.S. shipping carriers.

All of these are to ship within the U.S.

United States Postal Service

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

First class mail: Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 22

Visit the USPS website for more information, including deadlines for international shipping.

UPS

UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 18 (for delivery on Dec. 24)

UPS Second Day Air: Dec. 20 (for delivery on Dec. 24)

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 21 (for delivery on Dec. 24)

More information can be found on the UPS website.

FedEx

FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 10

FedEx Home Delivery and Ground Delivery: Dec. 17

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

2-Day and 2-Day a.m. shipments: Dec. 20

Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight shipments: Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay (City Priority/City Direct): Dec. 25

More information and international shipping is on the FedEx website.

AlertMe