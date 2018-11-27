× 2 men charged in deadly street robbery in Baker neighborhood

DENVER — Two men have been charged in a deadly street robbery in the Baker neighborhood last month, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Ibrahim Musa, 20, and Husham Al Kinani, 18, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempt to commit aggravated robbery, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said on the night of Oct. 18 near West First Avenue and North Bannock Street, Musa and Al Kinani allegedly robbed or attempted to rob three people as they were walking home.

One of the victims, 25, year-old Thomas Steen, was shot during the robbery, prosecutors said. He later died at Denver Health Medical Center.

Musa and Al Kinani were arrested on Nov. 14.

Musa and Kinani are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for a second advisement.