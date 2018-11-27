× 2 FedEx trucks involved in crash in Georgia, spill holiday packages along freeway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’ve used FedEx to ship a package recently, you may want to check your shipment.

Two FedEx trucks collided on Interstate 75 in Georgia Monday afternoon, spilling packages across the highway, according to WSB.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that two tractor-trailers had sideswiped each other along the interstate on the day known as “Cyber Monday.”

The packages were moved onto the shoulder. At least one lane was shut down as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Delayed Christmas? FedEx truck hits FedEx truck on I-75SB at Barrett Parkway, leaving packages strewn across the shoulder into the woods. Cleanup underway. Package tracking could be interesting. pic.twitter.com/dWQcCO9s46 — Ross Cavitt (@RossCavitt) November 26, 2018

No further details were available about the incident.