Thornton teenager killed in likely weather-related crash in western Kansas

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. — A Thornton teenager was killed in a crash that likely was weather-related on Sunday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said 18-year-old Kieran McGill’s SUV lost control and crashed into a tractor-trailer in Scott County in western Kansas, about four hours east of Denver.

McGill was traveling southbound on U.S. 83 about four miles north of the junction with Kansas Highway 95 when she lost control and went into a side skid about 4 p.m.

The vehicle, a 2004 Jeep Liberty, went into the northbound lane and collided with the truck. McGill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semitruck, 62-year-old Gary Bowman of Smithville, Missouri, was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.