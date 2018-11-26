× Suspect in fatal wrong-way crash in south Denver was drunk, police say

DENVER — The suspect in a wrong-way crash that killed one person early Saturday was identified by police on Monday.

Amanda Morris, 27, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide after she allegedly was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Santa Fe Drive, according to The Denver Police Department.

It happened around 2:46 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle hit another vehicle near Santa Fe’s intersection with West Evans Avenue.

An adult woman in the vehicle traveling northbound was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Morris was arrested following the crash.

According to police, her speech was slurred, her breath had a strong odor of alcohol, her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and she was swaying, according to police documents.

“She did not perform as a sober person would,” police said in the document.

According to court records, Morris bonded out. No court date has been announced.