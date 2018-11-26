Rollover crash closes northbound Interstate 225 at Alameda in Aurora

Posted 4:37 am, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:49AM, November 26, 2018

Northbound Interstate 225 was closed at Alameda Avenue in Aurora because of a crash on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 225 was closed at Alameda Avenue because of a rollover crash early Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. and involved at least one vehicle. It’s not known the extent of any injuries.

Traffic was backed up to Mississippi Avenue and drivers were being diverted off the interstate.

RELATED: Denver metro area traffic

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

AlertMe