Rollover crash closes northbound Interstate 225 at Alameda in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 225 was closed at Alameda Avenue because of a rollover crash early Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. and involved at least one vehicle. It’s not known the extent of any injuries.

Traffic was backed up to Mississippi Avenue and drivers were being diverted off the interstate.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.