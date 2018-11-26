× Missing USAFA cadet candidate’s vehicle found at base of Longs Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A vehicle belonging to a missing United States Air Force Academy cadet candidate was found at the base of Longs Peak Monday, according to officials with USAFA.

Cadet Candidate Micah Tice was last seen on Thanksgiving at his local sponsor’s home in Colorado Springs. His parents, who live in Nevada, spoke to him the following evening.

Tice reportedly told his parents he was planning to do some schoolwork that night and had plans to take a hike Saturday. Officials with the Academy say his phone signal was last received on Saturday in north Colorado Springs.

Before the discovery of Tice’s vehicle near Longs Peak, authorities focused search efforts on area trails and peaks.

Tice is described as a white man, about 5-feet-11, 160 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Tice’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Academy officials at 719-375-4111 or Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.