Mild and dry early this week, then stormy by the weekend

DENVER — The weather pattern this week starts dry and warm, then turns stormy by the weekend.

There will be sunshine on Monday with warmer highs near 50 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry with highs in the teens and 20s. It will be breezy above treeline.

Tuesday will also be dry and much warmer at nearly 60 degrees across the Front Range.

The next storm system pushes snow into the mountains on Wednesday, but it looks minor at this point.

A larger storm system is possible on Friday and with another on Sunday.

Heavy mountain snow possible with a 20 percent chance of snow for the Front Range.

Highs drop into the 30s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

