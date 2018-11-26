× Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON — Christmas has arrived at the White House.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor on Monday. Mrs. Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of “American Treasures.”

The White House says decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.