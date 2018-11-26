Man says he was attacked because of “Make America Great Again’ hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Even from a distance Patrick Phillips is hard to miss.

His 'Make America Great Again' certainly stands out.

"I'm the only one around here I think wearing this hat," Phillips said.

He's also the first admit to admit he's gotten into more than one argument with some of his neighbors.

"I've yelled at them plenty of times because I don't like them," he said.

However, Phillips says he didn't deserve what happened to him last week. Phillips was standing along Colfax on Friday afternoon waiting to cross the street when he says a man he'd never met walked up, knocked his legs out from under him, and began to beat him.

"It hurt. My whole face was bruised. I was gushing blood," he said.

Phillips is convinced the man attacked him because of his 'pro-Trump' hat.

"He was just snickering and laughing at me like he wanted to take my hat and his girlfriend was saying don't do it, don't do it. When I asked, 'do you have a problem?' That's when he snapped and attacked me," explained Phillips.

Phillips went to the hospital and was treated for several cuts.

His alleged attacker was arrested less than an hour later. Police say 31 year-old Patrick Ryan was captured on a nearby halo camera assaulting Phillips. He's now facing charges of assault and interference with a police officer for allegedly trying to flee the scene.

Phillips insists he will continue to wear his hat even if it puts him at risk.

"Just because this happened to me doesn't mean I'm going to stop wearing this hat. I'm not scared. No one's going to tell me what I can say, think, or believe in this country," he said.