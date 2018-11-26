Malfunctioning ATM spits out $100 bills instead of $10 bills in Texas

A sheet of rare and sought after star notes is seen after the phase of production where the new 100 USD bills are applied with a serial number, a US Federal Reserve seal, are cut and stacked at the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing's Western Currency Facility October 11, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility is currently the sole producer of the new 100 USD bill. The bill went into circulation on October 8 and includes new security features such as a purple band with moving images, ink that changes color with the angle as well as a new more colorful design. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
HOUSTON — An ATM in the Houston area has been shut down and was temporarily guarded by law officers after mistakenly dispensing $100 bills instead of $10s and word of the glitch got out on social media.
Some Harris County sheriff’s deputies protected the outdoor ATM after Sunday night’s incident and notified Bank of America.
A bank statement Monday says a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. Bank of America also says customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.
Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn’t say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.
