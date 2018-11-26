× KISS bringing farewell tour to Denver in September 2019

DENVER — Iconic rock band KISS will make a stop in Denver as part of its farewell tour in 2019.

If you’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll all night and party every day, the band will perform at Pepsi Center on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, for its “End of the Road” world tour. It’s billed as the last time to see the group live.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. on AltitudeTickets.com. Presales for KISS Army fan club members begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The Denver stop was announced Monday as part of the second leg of the tour which added 25 additional dates to the tour that was announced last month.

The band said in a statement: “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… unapologetic and unstoppable.”

The tour kicks off Jan. 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. It’s the group’s second attempt at retirement after launching its first farewell tour in 2001, only to return in 2009.

The band’s hits include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Beth,” “God of Thunder” and “Love Gun.” KISS was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Find more information visit the band’s “End of the Road” tour page.