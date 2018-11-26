Help fight hunger for a week of free workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven't you have to check out VASA FITNESS. Their mantra is uplift which stands for unity, passion, love, integrity, fun and trust. their mission is to uplift everyone. And you can help them band together to fight hunger. If you bring a non-perishable food item to your local VASA Fitness ... You will receive a wrist band that will give you unlimited team training for one full week! That's now through November 30th.

VASA Fitness is all about teaming together to create positive energy and results. Check out their TEAM Training and how you can work out in a group to achieve optimal results.