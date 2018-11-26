Dry and mild Tuesday, mountain snow returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver's temperatures were right around average for this time of year today with sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures will continue to warm into Tuesday with more dry weather in store state-wide.

Denver will climb to 58 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The day will start off sunny with mostly cloudy skies building in for the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be mostly dry in Denver and along the Front Range with only a 10 percent chance of an isolated rain shower. The mountains will see three rounds of snow this week with the first round coming on Wednesday.

Another round of snow will move in Thursday to Friday in the high country with the last round moving in for the weekend. It is possible that some snowfall will spill over onto the Front Range Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This storm system is still too far out to know if we will see accumulation in the lower elevations but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

The weekend storm will cool temperatures in Denver to the 20s and 30s.

