Daybreak Delights: Cranberry squares

What you Need

1 cup Brandied Cranberry Sauce (Recipe follows)

1 1/2 cups Rolled Oats

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 1/12 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup (2 Sticks) unsalted butter

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut butter into dry ingredients until mixture resembles small crumbs, press 2/3 of the mixture into the bottom of a 9 inch square pan and top with 1 cup of the prepared Brandied Cranberry Sauce, sprinkle remaining mixture over cranberries. Bake for 30 minutes and allow to cool, and cut into squares.

Brandied Cranberry Sauce (Makes 4 1/2 cups)

What you Need

6 cups fresh cranberries

3 cups sugar

1/3 cups of Brandy

What to Do

Set oven to 300 degrees.

In a 9x13 baking dish carefully toss together sugar and fresh cranberries

Bake covered for 1 hour.

Remove from oven stir sugar and cranberries carefully. (As not to break or burst the cooked berries)

Stir in the brandy. Once all combined, pour into jars and store in refrigerator.

*Orange Variation: Substitute Fresh Orange Juice for Brandy, and add Fresh Orange Zest from the Oranges you juice when you stir in the juice equals approximately 2 oranges depending on the size.