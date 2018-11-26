× Christopher Watts transferred to new facility for physical, mental evaluation

DENVER — The Frederick man who was sentenced to prison for the deaths of his wife and children has been transferred to a new facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

Christopher Watts is currently at Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, described on its website as a temporary stop:

“Offenders at this facility will not be housed there permanently, the facility will process the inmate into the department of corrections system by being physically and mental evaluated. It is at this point that the staff will determine what programs the inmate may benefit from. An educational and skills testing will take place, which will further classify the offenders needs. From all these factors the staff will determine which facility is best to house the inmate at permanently.

This facility can house up to 575 inmates. The inmates are all levels of custody because they have not yet been classified. Basic education, GED , anger management, substance abuse, and parenting courses are just some of the programs offered by this institution.”

It’s unclear how long Watts will be housed at Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center.