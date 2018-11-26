× Bystander killed in Denver shootout between gangs identified

DENVER — Authorities have identified the bystander killed in a shootout last week in downtown Denver that left four people injured.

The Denver Coroner’s Office says 59-year-old Terrance Wardlow was pronounced dead at the scene following the Nov. 19 shooting near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence streets in lower downtown, just blocks away from Coors Field.

According to the federal court documents, the shooting was between two gangs.

Denver police arrested Joshua Hayward, 24, the next day on suspicion of first-degree murder in Wardlow’s death. Hayward is being held in the Downtown Detention Center.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Dashae Eugene Armstrong, who was among the people injured in the shooting. He faces one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

“During the investigation detectives at the shooting scene observed two distinct groups of spent shell casings. One group was 9mm, which matches the gun Armstrong was alleged to be shooting. He is a Tre Deuce Crip gang member. The other shooter was reportedly a Tre Tre Crip gang member,” a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

Armstrong has a criminal record going back to 2007 and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.