Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman out for year with broken ribs, bruised lung

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering three broken ribs and a bruised lung during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Vance Joseph said on Monday.

Heuerman had two receptions for 44 yards in Denver’s 24-17 victory at Broncos Stadium on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Heuerman has stepped up to the plate this season with 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. He is in the final year of his contract with the Broncos.

He is the Broncos second tight end to suffer an injury this season after second-year tight end Jake Butt tore the ACL in his left knee in a noncontact drill at practice in September.

With both Heuerman and Butt out for the season, the Broncos will look to fourth-year tight end Matt LaCosse and Brian Parker.