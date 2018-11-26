× Animal shelter can’t take in additional rabbits due to overflow

BROOMFIELD — The Colorado House Rabbit Society has been caring for domestic rabbits since 1991. But for the first time in the organization’s history, it can no longer accept additional rabbits until its population numbers drops down.

“We got really overloaded,” explained Nancy LaRoche, Executive Director of the non-profit.

Typically, the shelter’s can hold 130 rabbits — but recently that number climbed to 165.

According to LaRoche, a woman down in Pagosa Springs who breeds rabbits for meat decided to ditch her rabbits without telling anyone.

“She suddenly just left. And the person who owned the property just went to check it out and found 15 rabbits that had been abandoned there,” she explained.

Those 15 rabbits grew in size when some got pregnant.

Until the shelter’s number is back to 130, it won’t be able to take any new rabbits in.

“Because we won’t take rabbits in if we can’t give them proper care,” LaRoche said.

If you’re interested in adopting a domestic rabbit from The Colorado House Rabbit Society, click here for more information.