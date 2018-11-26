× 2 charged in kidnapping, assault of Lakewood man over 2 days at motel

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man and a woman have been charged in the assault and kidnapping of a 47-year-old Lakewood man over two days and nights at a motel earlier this month, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Darrius Holmes, 36, and Ruby Serrato, 20, have been charged with several counts, including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

On Nov. 13, the Lakewood Police Department responded to a call of an assault. Officers found the victim had several injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was determined to have suffered serious bodily injury.

Police said the man had been held prisoner for two nights and was repeatedly assaulted.

He told investigators that he previously had loaned money to Serrato and was asking for her to repay the debt.

On Nov. 11, she convinced the man to go with her to her room at the Crossland Motel at 715 Kipling St. to get the money.

When they arrived, they were met by several others who demanded the man’s property.

Police said the man was blindfolded, bound with rope and taped to a chair. During the next two days and nights, he was was beaten, punched and kicked, prosecutors said.

A stun gun was also used on the man and he was beaten with a chain.

On Nov. 13, the man was taken to his house where he was told the suspects wanted to know where he lived, “so they could get him if he called police.”

After getting to the house, the man managed to escape and found a nearby citizen, who called 911. Holmes and Serrato were arrested at the motel on Nov. 14.

Holmes is being held on a $100,000 bond. Serrato is being held on a $50,000 bond. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 14.