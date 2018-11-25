Thanksgiving travel return eased by speedy security lines at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Thanksgiving weekend wrapped up with an early holiday present for travelers passing through DIA with fast-moving security lines for the trip home.

"It is busy, but surprisingly not as congested as I thought it would be," said passenger Maxwell Cedrone-Ricks

With over 200,000 travelers flying in and out of DIA on Sunday, the airport was prepped to handle the crowds.

"I do like that all of the lines are open -- that is a huge improvement. It's like when you go to Walmart and you see all of those lines and only one is open -- is what I was hoping to not see today, so I'm very glad that we're not seeing that," said Samantha Schield.

As for delays and cancellations, DIA remained largely unaffected Sunday.

"It was the busiest I've ever seen it I got through security super quick, got my boarding pass super quickly," added Cedrone-Ricks.

One hiccup that brought down the mood of some travelers was the confusion caused by the massive construction in the Great Hall.

"The construction has definitely made it a little harder to get around the Denver International Airport. I definitely got a little turned around," said Schield.

Considering the construction, weather and long lines, a breezy trip through DIA was an early Christmas treat for passengers expecting the worst

"There is a skate rink that I'm going to use if I do have extra time. Other than that, I think I'm just going to grab some lunch. But I would rather be here early than miss a flight," said Schield.

DIA expected to rank as the fourth-busiest airport in the U.S. this weekend. It is the fifth-busiest airport in America in terms of overall passenger traffic.