Temperatures heat up with dry start to week in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a chilly Sunday in Colorado, warmer weather will move in starting Monday.

High temperatures will reach the upper 40s in Denver with mostly sunny skies. All of Colorado will stay dry on Monday.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s on Tuesday with more sunshine and dry conditions.

Snow will return to the mountains on Wednesday and will bring the Front Range a 10-percent chance of rain that afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 50s in Denver through Thursday.

A weak storm system will move in Friday and through the weekend. Right now it is too far out to tell if we will see snow here in Denver but temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.