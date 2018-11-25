× Sunshine returns for Sunday with unseasonably cool highs

The strong cold front that brought us rain, snow and strong wind will continue to push east as we head throughout the day. Sunday will offer sunshine, less wind, but significantly cooler temperatures as highs only make it into the low 40s this afternoon.

A few lingering snow showers will be possible for the highest west-facing peaks. Travel will still be difficult in spots, both in the mountains and eastern plains. Expect wind gusts to stay under 25 miles per hour through the day.

As high pressure builds over the region, sunshine and quiet weather will arrive as we start the work week. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A short, weak system will impact the mountains by the second half of the week, bringing scattered snow showers to the high country Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Conditions will stay sunny and mild across the Front Range with highs building towards 60 degrees.

Our next weather system may bring some rain or snow to the Front Range by the start of the upcoming weekend. This is something we’ll monitor and adjust the forecast through the week.

