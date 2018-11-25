× Opening of mile-long Christmas light display at Water World postponed due to wind damage

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A mile-long Christmas light display that was scheduled to open Friday at Water World in Federal Heights has been postponed due to wind damage.

Christmas in Color was scheduled to make its debut on Friday night but wind damage on Friday and Saturday has forced it to postpone the opening “until further notice,” the organizers said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the organizers, strong winds on Friday caused damage to numerous lighting displays, but after crews worked to repair the display a second round of high winds hit on Saturday left behind “colossal damage.”

They estimate the repairs will take at least a week.

“We understand this unexpected delay comes as an inconvenience to those who have already purchased tickets or were planning to visit the attraction over the weekend and this coming week,” said Christmas in Color CEO Todd Glover. “Unfortunately, we have no control over the weather.”

Those who purchased tickets already to see the mile-long drive-through light display will receive an email with an opportunity to reschedule or receive a refund, according to the organizers.

The attraction features more than 1.5 million LED lights while listening to Christmas music that is synchronized with the display.