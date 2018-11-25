One victim in southern Colorado shooting dies at hospital, 3 people arrested

WESTON, Colo. — One of the two people shot in a southern Colorado home Saturday has died, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday. Three people have been arrested as authorities investigate.

The CBI said Sunday that a man and a woman were shot in their home in Weston, about 22 miles west of Trinidad, just after noon on Saturday. The agency said the man, 19-year-old Armando Gallegos, was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital and later died. The woman was being treated in a nearby hospital and her wounds weren’t life-threatening. Authorities have not identified her.

The CBI, which has been asked to assist local authorities in the investigation, said three people were detained after a traffic stop in Las Animas County and may be connected to the shooting.

On Sunday, the CBI said the following three people have been arrested:

Oscar Botello-Serrano, 20, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Aleesha Duran, 19, faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder and conspiracy.

John Michael Kindle, 21, faces charges of accessory to first-degree murder and conspiracy.

All three suspects are being held at the Las Animas County Detention Facility without bond.