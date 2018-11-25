Heavy traffic hits I-70 after holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- Drivers headed home from Colorado's mountains on Sunday sat in heavy traffic because of the holiday weekend and Saturday's snow storm.

Some drivers started the trek home early Sunday after spending the night unexpectedly in the mountains Saturday because of dangerous conditions on Interstate 70 Saturday that caused the highway to be closed intermittently. Drivers like Joseph Perez believes that's why traffic started early Sunday.

"Everyone that was stuck overnight, as soon as the roads opened, there was just a mass exodus just to get back to DIA and the Denver area," said Perez.

Melissa Cook said it took more than three hours to drive from Eagle to Georgetown midday Sunday.

"We knew we would hit some sort of traffic jams. I expected this," said Cook.

Christopher Courrejou skied at Copper Mountain on Saturday and ended up staying the night in Silverthorne because of the storm. He says it took him one hour and 30 minutes to drive from Keystone to the start of the tunnel.

"Maybe I tried to be too optimistic. I knew in the back of my head that it’s going to be a long trip home, but it is what it is. At least everyone is driving careful and staying safe," said Courrejou.

Heavy traffic is expected to continue on I-70 through the evening.