Fort Collins police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who didn’t return home after leaving to hangout with friends on Saturday night.

Police said Ben Zwahlen was last seen leaving his home on foot around 6 p.m. on Saturday to hangout with friends but didn’t come back home. He left with his lap top and was wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Collins police at 720-419-FCPD.