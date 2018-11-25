Denver dad tries to slow speeders at dangerous intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A west Denver father says it's only a matter of time before a child is struck at an intersection near his house. In fact, David Sisneros is so concerned, he put up signs Sunday asking drivers to slow down when kids head back to school Monday.

He said the problem intersection is West Alameda Avenue and South Tejon Street.

The bright fluorescent posters ask drivers to slow down.

"I have two kids that cross this intersection every day for the last five years," Sisneros said. "I've seen so many accidents and crashes out here."

Those accidents, kids say, make getting to Valverde Elementary School scary.

“Cars don’t stop and they run red lights," Angelo Sisneros said.

"When I’m walking to the bus stop, the cars coming are driving pretty fast and not paying attention to kids late going to school," parent Tracy Lozado said.

David Sisneros wants flashing electronic signs like those that are common in more affluent neighborhoods. He’s also asking for more protected turn lanes and fewer big trucks making their way through the area.

The intersection sits in Councilmember Jolon Clark’s district.

“This intersection has been a real problem for a real long time," Clark said.

He said the problem is that this stretch of Alameda is technically an old highway that belongs to the state, so there is only so much the city can do.

"And when you have kids crossing to get to elementary school, it needs to be treated like that and it needs to be safe," Clark said.

Clark says crosswalk times have been adjusted to give pedestrians more lead time. Additionally, electronic speed limit signs are scheduled to be installed before the end of the year. David Sisneros hopes to be able to take his homemade signs down once the new electronic ones are installed.