Broncos beat Steelers 24-17 at Mile High

DENVER — The Broncos held on as they won their second straight game and took down the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High on Sunday.

Here’s how the game went down.

First quarter

The Steelers won the coin toss and elected to defer giving Case Keenum and the Broncos the ball first.

Keenum handed the ball off to Phillip Lindsay who got five total yards, but Keenum was nearly picked off on third and five as the Broncos opened the game with a quick three-and-out.

Ben Roethlisberger came out with a 14-yard pass to Antonio Brown on first down.

The Steelers continued to make their way down the field until the Broncos defense was able to stop them at the 30-yard line ending the 10-play drive.

On the field goal attempt, Justin Simmons made a huge play to block the field goal for the Broncos’ fourth blocked kick this season – which is twice as many as any other team in the NFL this season and their most in 16 years.

Given the great field position, Keenum found Emmanuel Sanders across midfield and then went deep to Jeff Heuerman to put Denver inside the red zone on the Steelers’ 18-yard line.

The drive stalled a bit following that play, a block in the back penalty on third and eight wiped out a short gain to set up a third and 18. Keenum then handed it off to Royce Freeman for a three yard gain and a 41-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus.

The Broncos strike first: 3-0.

Second quarter

The second quarter opened with a crazy play as the Steelers were faced with a third and short on the Broncos 24-yard line. The wide-open tight end caught the ball and ran it for the touchdown, but was hit by Will Parks at the one-yard line.

Parks forced a fumble and the ball went out of bounds into the end zone for a touchback to give Denver the ball back.

The Broncos would get the drive going with as Keenum hit Courtland Sutton for 14-yards on third and long. Then, he found Sanders for 11-yards followed by a screen to Matt LaCoose to get the Broncos across midfield.

But an offensive pass interference call ended the drive for the Broncos.

The Steelers would get the ball back and finally score some points with a 41-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.

On the next drive, Lindsay had a huge 32-yard gain to immediately get Denver into Steelers territory. Then Keenum found LaCoose for a 17-yard gain to put the Broncos on the Steelers 10-yard line.

LaCoose followed it up with a wide-open catch from Keenum and made a touchdown run to put the Broncos ahead. It was LaCoose’s first career touchdown.

The Steelers got things moving again on their final drive of the first half.

They would end the half with a fake field goal for a wide open touchdown.

The game was tied at 10 at halftime.

Third quarter

The Steelers got the ball to start the second half. The Steelers went three and out to open the half and the Broncos punted to put the Steelers on the three-yard line.

The bad field position didn’t stop Pittsburgh though. Roethlisberger found Juju Smith-Schuster who beat Bradley Roby and broke a tackle by Chris Harris Jr. and took it 97-yards for the touchdown to give the Steelers the lead back.

The Broncos offense followed that up with a quick three-and-out.

But the momentum shifted quickly as the defense came through again. Chris Harris Jr. picked off Roethlisberger and returned it into Steelers territory.

Denver’s offense was able to capitalize on this as Keenum found Sanders for a 38-yard gain and then found Sanders again in the end zone for the touchdown.

And the game was all tied up again at 17.

The third quarter ended with a huge fumble where Stewart recovered the ball and gave it back to the Broncos.

Fourth quarter

The Broncos offense capitalized on the fumble as they made it down the field and the drive ended with Lindsay going in for the touchdown.

The Broncos got the lead back to make it 24-17.

With less than two minutes left in the game, the Steelers got the ball into Broncos territory to set up first and goal at the Broncos three yard line.

Shelby Harris picked off the Steelers in the end zone to seal the game.